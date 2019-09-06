|
|
Nancy Owen
Burlington - Nancy Lou Owen died in her sleep on August 27, 2019 at the age of 85. She lived her life with grace as her body provided many physical challenges over her lifetime.
Nancy was born January 18, 1934 in Battle Creek MI to Howard and Julia (Beebe) Taylor. She was a graduate of Lakeview High School, class of 1952. On August 2, 1953 she married Robert J. Owen.
Nancy was a wonderful mother, wife, daughter, grandmother, Aunt and friend to many people. She made devoted friends everywhere she lived. She was multi-talented as an artist, a small business entrepreneur, and a secretary. Recently she learned to punch-hook rugs.
Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Robert J. Owen, in 2013.
She is survived by her offspring: David Owen, Peter Owen (Terri), Peggy Owen Sands (Jonathan), and Timothy Owen. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren: Samantha Benoit (Douglas), Stephanie Keesee (Kyle), Stacie Ireland (Michael), Shannon Farrell (Sean), Taylor Owen and Gwendolyn Sands. She was fortunate to also have 12 great grandchildren.
The family will have a private gathering in Florida to celebrate her life.
In honor of Nancy, if you would like to make a donation, please give to your local library for large print books. Nancy enjoyed hours of pleasure through reading large print books.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County a division of the Ready Funeral Home 261 Shelburne Rd, Burlington, VT. To place on-line condolences please visit www.cremationsocietycc.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 6, 2019