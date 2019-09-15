|
Nancy Russell Houk
Newton, MA - Nancy Russell Houk, age 71, of the Auburndale section of Newton, MA, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, September 11, 2019, at the High Pointe House Hospice in Haverhill, surrounded by the love and support of her devoted family.
Born in New Haven, CT on February 19, 1948, she was the daughter of the late George R. Houk and the late Helen (Russell) Mertens. Nancy was the office manager for 30-plus years at Iannella and Mummolo Law Firm in Boston.
Never having had children of her own, she was especially fond of her nieces, nephews, and grandnieces who were like her children. She looked forward to the fun and laughter at family gatherings, as well as catching up on the various activities of interest in their lives. Nancy was truly grateful for the joy and love they brought to her life.
Nancy will be deeply missed by her family: her three sisters, Catherine Russell, Susan Golnik (Gary), and Mary Elizabeth Flegenheimer (Eric); step sister, Marsha Sterner (the late Gene Sterner), step-brother, Gary Mertens (Sharon); six nieces and nephews, Jennifer Sartory, David Sartory (Sarah), Graeme Flegenheimer, Drew Sterner (Kimberly), Kirsten O'Neal (Jason), and Christopher Mertens. She is also survived by her dear friend, Mary Lawrence, and her long-time friend Chris Iannella. Nancy was preceded in death by her fiancé Tom English. The family wishes to thank the wonderful caregivers at High Pointe House.
A private funeral service and burial for Nancy will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery, Newburyport, MA. In lieu of flowers, an expression of sympathy may be made to High Pointe House, 360 North Avenue, Haverhill, MA 01830. Arrangements are by Elliott, Woodworth & Rogers Family Funeral Home, 35 Green Street, Newburyport.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 15, 2019