Napoleon "John" Lewis Jr



Williston - Napoleon "John" Lewis JR, 77 of Williston, Vermont passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020 with his wife Cheryl by his side.



Johnny as he was affectionately known, was born in Huntington, Vermont on June 17th, 1943 to Napoleon John, SR and Dora S. (Laforce) Lewis. He had many passions in his life. He was a multi time State Champion in Billiards and Cribbage tournaments. He raced stock cars in his youth and was a multiple time feature event winner at Thunder Road in Barre, VT and Catamount Stadium in Milton, VT. Some of his other passions included baseball (Boston Red Sox), bowling, playing pool, hunting, fishing and dancing. One of Johnny's sayings was, "You will never find a woman unless you know how to dance". He was a very accomplished self taught mechanic on both foreign and domestic automobiles and worked at Benway Taxi in multiple capacities for many decades.



Johnny's greatest achievement in life and the thing he was most proud of was his family. He leaves behind his wife of 26 years Cheryl (Dusablon) Lewis of Williston, VT; eldest son Joseph John Lewis of Lebanon, NH; eldest daughter Lori Ann Weischedel and husband Dr. Garry Weischedel of Colchester, VT; youngest son Micheal John Lewis of Litchfield, NH and youngest daughter Vicky Doreen Duhaime and husband Shane Duhaime of Clearwater, FL; step son Christopher Dusablon of Burlington, VT; sister-in-law Donna Lewis of Huntington, VT; several nieces and nephews along with grandchildren and great grandchildren.



The world is a lesser place today for having lost such a beloved man. Gone but will never be forgotten, is his tenacious desire to be the best and that gloating chuckle and smile that would cross his face as he was about to win again.



Johnny was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Edward Lewis and his wife Anne Lewis, Grant Lewis, Everett Lewis and wife Myrtice Lewis; sister Zira Carpenter and Rodney Carpenter; granddaughter Kimberley Ann Hill; mother-in- law Eleanor Dusablon and brother- in-law Burton Dusablon.



The family will be holding a private ceremony at a later time. Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.









