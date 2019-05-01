|
Natalie Persing
Burlington - Natalie (Vespucci) Persing of Burlington passed away at the age of 98 at Elderwood Nursing Center on February 26, 2019 after a 13 year struggle with Alzheimer Disease. She slipped away peacefully with the grace of God and now joins her husband, Raymond, who passed 40 years ago in 1978. They were married 37 years.
She is survived by her 5 children and their spouses, Bradley (Jan Heard), John (Susan), Scott (Joyce), Sarah (Michael Shea) and Mary (Clark Winchelll). Nana, as she was affectionately named, is also survived by her 12 grandchildren (Aly, Fei, Sarah, John Scott, Reid, Kase, Heather, Laura, Kristina, Lisa, Ben, Kaitlin and their spouses, Tucker, Erin, Hannah, Todd, Chris, Michael and Kate). She is also survived by 8 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Francesco and Sara (Chilelli) Vespucci and her siblings Don, Josephine, John, Fred, Peter, Jean, Mary, Ann and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends meant everything to her. As we reflect, we can close our eyes and pray she will come back or we can open our eyes and see all that she left us.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 11 AM at St. Mark Catholic Church with her burial to follow in Lakeview Cemetery to eternally rest with our father.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to Audubon Vermont/Green Mountain Audubon Center c/o Kim Guerin, Center Director, 255 Sherman Hollow Rd, Huntington, VT 05462 where a memorial will be established.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 1, 2019