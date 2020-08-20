1/1
Neal J. LaRiviere
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Neal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Neal J. LaRiviere

Colchester - Neal J. LaRiviere--With great sadness Neal J. LaRiviere died unexpectedly at his home, on July 13, 2020.

Neal was born August 7, 1963, youngest son of Joseph Edmund LaRiviere and Madeleine (Douillard) LaRiviere. He is pre-deceased by his parents; his older brothers, Paul E. LaRiviere, Gill J. LaRiviere, and Guy F. LaRiviere; and older sister Louise (LaChance) Savard. He is survived by his older sister, Diane M. LaRiviere; his Uncle Jerome "Jim" Douillard; many cousins in Canada and the US; his nieces and nephews, Kate and Mark, Chris, Greg, and Mike, Amy, Amanda, and Angelia, and Joseph, Nicole, Zachary, and Christian; and his great nieces and nephews, Raymond, Jack, Andrew, and Grace, Nathan and Daniel, Madeleine, Ava, Clara, Noah, and Jacob, and Chloe and Jay.

Neal attended Christ the King School through 8th grade and graduated from Burlington High School in 1981. Neal worked for Independent Foods and then moved on to Price Chopper as a meat cutter. In his later years he worked at VT Pub and Brewery in maintenance and at UVM Health Network Home Health and Hospice (in Adult Day Services and the VNA Hospice).

Neal was considered a good soul, a good friend, and someone who was deeply appreciated for what he did to help others. His greatest joys were playing and writing music, serving at church, his family in the US and Canada, and working with his clients through VNA and Adult Day Services. His humor, kindness, and ability to connect with those he cared for will always be remembered. He is greatly missed.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday August 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Parish, Colchester with interment immediately following at New Mount Calvary Cemetery, Plattsburgh Ave., Burlington. Masks required. Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Parish
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Interment
New Mount Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boucher & Pritchard Funeral Home
85 N Winooski Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-2851
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boucher & Pritchard Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved