Neal J. LaRiviere



Colchester - Neal J. LaRiviere--With great sadness Neal J. LaRiviere died unexpectedly at his home, on July 13, 2020.



Neal was born August 7, 1963, youngest son of Joseph Edmund LaRiviere and Madeleine (Douillard) LaRiviere. He is pre-deceased by his parents; his older brothers, Paul E. LaRiviere, Gill J. LaRiviere, and Guy F. LaRiviere; and older sister Louise (LaChance) Savard. He is survived by his older sister, Diane M. LaRiviere; his Uncle Jerome "Jim" Douillard; many cousins in Canada and the US; his nieces and nephews, Kate and Mark, Chris, Greg, and Mike, Amy, Amanda, and Angelia, and Joseph, Nicole, Zachary, and Christian; and his great nieces and nephews, Raymond, Jack, Andrew, and Grace, Nathan and Daniel, Madeleine, Ava, Clara, Noah, and Jacob, and Chloe and Jay.



Neal attended Christ the King School through 8th grade and graduated from Burlington High School in 1981. Neal worked for Independent Foods and then moved on to Price Chopper as a meat cutter. In his later years he worked at VT Pub and Brewery in maintenance and at UVM Health Network Home Health and Hospice (in Adult Day Services and the VNA Hospice).



Neal was considered a good soul, a good friend, and someone who was deeply appreciated for what he did to help others. His greatest joys were playing and writing music, serving at church, his family in the US and Canada, and working with his clients through VNA and Adult Day Services. His humor, kindness, and ability to connect with those he cared for will always be remembered. He is greatly missed.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday August 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Parish, Colchester with interment immediately following at New Mount Calvary Cemetery, Plattsburgh Ave., Burlington. Masks required. Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.









