Neil Kenneth Pollard, 81, a longtime resident of Essex Junction died Thursday April 9, 2020 after a brief Illness.
Neil was born in St. Johnsbury on March 16, 1939 the Son of Kenneth and Margaret (Lamb) Pollard. Neil graduated High School from McIndoe Academy. On July 23, 1966 he married Norma Elaine Hemenway in McIndoe Falls.
Neil was predeceased by his loving wife (Norma) and granddaughter Ila Anne Pollard on January 20, 2005.
Neil was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
He is survived by his three children and their families: Kurt and Jackie Pollard of Essex, Casey and Crystal Pollard of Fletcher, and Karin Pollard of Essex. Neil loved and was loved by his grandchildren, Jennifer and Jeremy Roberts, Sarah and Trevor Hallihan, Christopher Pollard and partner Brittany Folsom, Kimberly and Christopher Riani, Joseph Pollard and his partner Brandy St Peter, Logan Pollard, Taylor Thompson, and Logan Cunningham. He also has seven great grandchildren, Alyssa Pollard, Joshua & Ryan Bourdeau, Noah & Megan Roberts, Meela Pollard, Emma Riani; and is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Neil enjoyed spending time with his family and friends whether at home or family gatherings. Neil was quick to crack a joke even though at times he was the only one to find them funny.
Neil found great pleasure watching his kids grow up and being involved in their lives. He also enjoyed all of his grandchildren's games and activities. He was known never to miss watching his granddaughter Logan play basketball and softball.
Neil was an avid golfer who enjoyed spending time with his friends on the golf course. He was also an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed being in the woods and on adventures with his son Casey over many years. He loved a good lobster and going out to dinner with his daughter and enjoyed watching college wrestling and attending high school wrestling tournaments with his son Kurt. He (along with his wife Norma) were well known at craft fairs and passed this passion down to his grandchildren.
Neil was a kind soft spoken man and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A graveside service will be held at a later date with a formal notice to follow. For those who wish to make contributions in his memory please do so to the , 55 Day Lane, Williston VT 05495. Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service, Essex Junction. To send online condolences to Neil's family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020