Neil K. Pollard



Essex Junction - A graveside service for Neil Kenneth Pollard, 81, who died April 9, 2020, will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 12:00pm at Mountain View Cemetery in Essex. A Celebration of Life will follow immediately after the burial at 7 Sunset Drive in Essex. Please join the family and share some memories of Neil.



