Nellie K "Nan" Gilbert



Tampa - Gilbert, Nellie K "Nan", 92 of Tampa, FL, passed away 5/25/20. Preceded in death by her husband John F Gilbert Sr of Burlington, VT in 1974; Parents William and Stella Kendall of Danby, VT; Siblings Wilbur and Rena King of Danby, VT and Raymond King of Jessup, GA. Survived by John F Gilbert Jr and wife Mercy of Brandon, FL and Neil Gilbert and wife Karla of Hagerstown, MD; Grandchildren Sean Gilbert and wife Angela of Ashland, VA and Tracey Dengler of Burlington, VT; and 4 Great Grandchildren. Her ashes will be buried in Mount Calvery Cemetery in Burlington, VT.









