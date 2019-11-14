|
Nicholas Hoehl
Nicholas H. Hoehl, age 45, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 after a battle with cancer. Throughout this journey, Nick trusted God's infinite wisdom and plan for his life and the lives of those who love him. He knew that God never calls anyone home to heaven until everything He had planned for their lives is complete - every purpose, every conversation, every hug, every challenge, every moment of service to Him. Now we can say, "Well done, good and faithful servant!"
Nick's servant heart knew no bounds. He was a loving, faithful, and devoted husband to his wife and father to his children. He was always willing to share his engineering mind, his creative spirit, his craftsmanship, his muscle and sweat, his sense of humor, and his engaging presence with anyone he met. Most importantly, Nick was a bold witness for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was known for saying, "God's got this" - a testimony of the unwavering faith that God worked in his heart.
Nick will be dearly missed by his wife and "Sweet Muffin of Love" Stacy and their three children, Jordan, Vanessa, and Nadia Hoehl, as well as his in-laws Steve and Susan Bondow and their children, Daniel (Anna) and Benjamin (Kelsey) Bondow. He is further survived by his siblings Krystin Downes, Robert F. (Betsy) Hoehl, John (Martha) Hoehl, Katharine (Mark) Kostin, and Tad (Jess) Hoehl, nieces and nephews, his Trinity Lutheran family, and the many close friends who loved him fiercely.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert H. and Cynthia K. Hoehl.
A celebration of Nick's life will be held at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, 1052 White Rock Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. Visitation hours will be on Thursday, November 14th at church from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and Friday, November 15th at church from 4:00 p.m. until 6:15 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 6:30 p.m. A committal service will be held for close friends and family at Community Lutheran Cemetery in Freedom, WI on Monday, November 18th at 11 a.m. Please meet at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial gifts to Trinity Lutheran Church in Waukesha, WI.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019