Niel Edson Day
Goodyear, AZ - Niel Edson Day, age 79, died September 8, 2018, in Goodyear, AZ.
Mr. Day was born in Camden, NJ on November 22, 1938. He was the son of Philip and Agnes (Nielsen) Day. He grew up in Ripton and graduated from Middlebury High School. He earned his bachelors' Degree from Keene State. He taught Industrial Arts in Milton and later at Otter Valley Union High School. He left teaching and started a second career with I.B.M. in Essex Junction and later transferred to San Jose, CA. He retired from IBM in 1993 as an Advisory Engineer. He moved to Goodyear, AZ in 2000. He was a licensed pilot and loved to fly, He enjoyed wood working, target shooting, gardening and sugaring in Ripton. He loved his children and was very proud of his grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughter; Alison D. Matot of Shoreham, 2 sons; Milo E. Day of North Troy and Christian W.E. Day of New Haven, and his partner-in-life; Carolina Padilla of Goodyear, AZ. Six grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and the mother of his children; Cynthia (Cota) Day of Bristol.
The Memorial Service "In Celebration of His Life" will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at 11 AM, at the Ripton United Methodist Church, in Ripton. A private graveside committal service and burial will take place, at a later date.
Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in his memory to; Myasthenia Gravis Foundation, 355 Lexington Avenue, 15th. Floor, New York, New York 10017.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon
Published in The Burlington Free Press from June 6 to June 7, 2019
