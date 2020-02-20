|
Nina "Jeanette" Bessett
Williston - Jeanette Bessett 80, of Williston passed away unexpectedly on February 18, 2020 at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
She was born on December 3, 1939 in St. Louis, MO to Henry and Nina (Axley) Wilson. On October 30, 1965 she married Charles Bessett who survives. Among the many places she worked, she is most known for Skateland and Twincraft. She had many joys and loved being a part of Williston Senior organization, traveled to her family home in Illinois as well as Hawaii, she also enjoyed going to Papa Nicks with Charlie and her grandchildren. Jeanette loved cooking large holiday meals and spending time with her adored grandkids.
She is also survived by her children Kevin (Jennifer) Bessett of Richmond, Julie Schmid of Richmond and Amy (Matt) Bessett of Hampton, VA as well as grandchildren: Nicholas, Nathan (Lida), Shae, Erin and Hannah.
There will be no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday February 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Whitney Hill Homestead in Williston. Burial will be private.
