Norbert (Bert) G. Daigle
Williston - Bert was born in Newport VT on June 20th, 1942, and grew up in Westfield, VT. He was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School the class of 1961. He served during the Vietnam War ERA where he was stationed in Staten Island New York.
Bert retired from IBM in 1995 after 30 years of service. He started a part time career with DAD Associates building new homes and renovations with his good friends
Bert married Rita Hale in 1999. In the 20 years they were married, they spent many winters residing in Florida. They enjoyed learning to golf and traveling around the East coast.
Bert had many unique sayings which we will always remember like when he greeted us with "do you owe me any money" or calling someone a "rabbit head". It's Bert & Rita not Bert and Ernie. When his memory was starting to fail, it was "is that right" or "what a mess".
Bert is survived by his wife, Rita, his two sons, Russell and his wife, Louise of Essex Jct., John of Arizona, his step-children, Heather Cotto and her husband, Ron of Champlain NY, Paul Hale and his wife, Ellen Zeman of Burlington, Jeff Hale of Burlington, Brian Hale and his wife, Linda of Minnesota, granddaughters Sophie Zeman-Hale, Ria and Mina Cotto and the mother of his children, Jeanette Daigle. He is also survived by many family members, his brother's in-law, Dennis deMontigny and Donald Alexander. His siblings, Yves & Hilda Daigle of Westfield, Jacques & Theresa Daigle of Troy, Robert Daigle, Louis & Sandy Daigle of Florida, Jeanine & Bernie Taylor of Newport, Monique & Allen Temple of Connecticut, Laurette & Jim Lewis of Pennsylvania, Connie Daigle of Newport, Suzanne Daigle of Stowe, Marylou Daigle of Washington DC, Doris Daigle of South Burlington and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his son, Keith Daigle, his parents Leo & Marie Daigle, brothers Charlie, Conrad, Norman and sisters Jacqueline and Louise, and sister in-laws, Mary Alexander and Frances deMontigny.
The family would like to thank the wonderful Staff of Baird 4 at the UVM Medical Center and the Staff at Maple Ridge Memory Care for their compassionate care. We would also like to thank the Bayada Hospice Team for their thoughtfulness and efficient care at this difficult time.
Our special thanks go out to Kevin and Michael Daigle and Michael's family for their visits and support which meant some much to Uncle Norbert and us. Also for bringing Ozzie, the Pomeranian, this brought him so much joy and was often the highlight of his day. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Associates of VT, or the VT Family Network, vermontfamilynetwork.org.
Due to the current crisis, services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 5 to May 6, 2020