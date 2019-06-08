|
Norma G. (Muzzy) Duclos
Middlebury - On June 4th after her dishes were done, laundry washed and bed made, mom decided her work here was done. Born on January 3, 1927 to Ruth Perkins Muzzy of Ferrisburgh Hollow. She attended Ferrisburg Hollow school and later graduated from Vergennes High school. She married Norbert (Nub) Duclos in 1949 and moved to Middlebury where they raised their family.
She was famous for her friendly voice as receptionist at Standard Register, her customer service at Lazarus Department store, and her friendly smile at Porter Medical center volunteering at the help desk.
Mom was never too busy to visit with a stranger, tell a colorful joke, or share a story with a captive audience. She had a special love for kids whether it was volunteering at her church nursery, making special friends with the neighborhood kids or spending endless hours enjoying her own Grandkids and Great Grandkids who referred to her as "Grandma Bean".
She is survived by her son John Duclos and partner Judy, Daughter Amy Quesnel (Lorenzo) Grandchildren Kylie Chittenden (Jeremy), Kirstin Joyal (Derek), Jed Quesnel (Lindi), Kristi LaFayette, Kasey Trujillo (Jeremy), Karly McConnell, Carla Pugh and 14 very special Great Grandchildren. Our Mom had a few very special friends that she also leaves behind. Mom was predeceased by her husband, her mother and her 6 siblings, Charles Muzzy, Basil Muzzy, Pauline Steady, Eunice St. Jean, Caroline Hill, Charlotte Allen and a daughter in law Joyce Lafayette Duclos.
We will celebrate her spice, spunk and love of life on Tuesday, June 11 at 1:00 at the United Methodist Church of Middlebury. We invite friends and family to join us immediately following at the American Legion to share laughs, stories and memories. In lieu of flowers, her wishes were that donations be made to the United Methodist Church of Middlebury or Project Independence.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 8, 2019