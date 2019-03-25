Services
Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home
9 Pleasant St
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 878-5802
Norma Jane Stebbins Obituary
Norma Jane Stebbins

Jericho - Norma Jane Stebbins our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the McClure, Miller Respite House in Colchester, VT.

She was born on February 20, 1935, in Burlington VT, the daughter of Alvin and Doris (Norman) Bushnell.

Norma graduated from Burlington High School. She married Edwin(Charles)Stebbins on October 21, 1953 in Burlington VT. Edwin predeceased her on July 21, 2010.

She is survived by her 4 sons; Craig Stebbins and his wife Cecile, Scott Stebbins and his wife Barb, and Eric and Mark Stebbins, daughter Lisa Stebbins.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, @ 1:00 PM in the Corbin and Palmer Funeral Chapel,9 Pleasant Street Essex Jct. VT.

Memorial contributions can be made to the: McClure, Miller Respite House,3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 25, 2019
