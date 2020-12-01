Norma Jeam Poplawski



Norma Jean Poplawski, age 68, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on November 30, 2020 at her home, after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Burlington on November 17, 1952 daughter of Arthur A. Mason Sr. and Hazel M. (Savage) Mason.



Norma was a life-long resident of Burlington and graduate from Burlington High School - Class of 1971. She went on to marry Christopher Poplawski at St. Joseph's Church in September of 1972.



Norma was an employee of Merchants Bank and Trinity Childcare Center. She also followed in her mother's footsteps offering caregiving services to those in need. During her free time she enjoyed cooking, gardening, playing computer games, catching up with friends/family and spending time with her pets.



Norma loved children and devoted her life to her daughters and granddaughters including caring for and raising her granddaughters as though they were her own daughters from infancy through their teen years.



She is survived by her husband, Christopher P. Poplawski; her daughter, Nichole L. Mason and companion, Greg F. Farkas, her daughter, Amy M. Mason and partner, Sheri L. Mason; sibling, Pauline M. Niquette; and granddaughters, Kyra A. Laframboise, Blayne K. Fitzgerald, Adyson S. Laframboise and Marley A. Fitzgerald.



She is predeceased by her father, Arthur A. Mason Sr., her mother, Hazel M. (Savage) Mason, her brothers: Arthur A. Mason Jr., Richard R. Mason, and Edward C. Mason.



We wish to thank Dr. Melissa Brandes, Dr. Steven Ades, and the many UVM nurses and staff who cared for her over the years. We also wish to thank the Hospice Nurses and Caregivers over the past few months and all of the other wonderful staff and volunteers. We would also like to extend a very special thank you to, Cathy and Steve Renaudette for their extreme generosity as well as a special thank you to Pam and Norm, Carol, Claudette, Cora, Mary and Alison, Michele S. and Johanna H. and all of other the extended family and friends for all of the prayers, food, gifts, kind notes, flowers and other kindness and caring during this difficult time.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: UVM Home Health and Hospice (Hospice and Palliative Care Program), and Cancer Patient Support Foundation of Vermont.



No visiting hours due to COVID. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 pm on Friday, December 4th at St. Joseph Cathedral, Allen Street, Burlington with interment to follow in Lakeview Cemetery. Masks and social distancing practices must be followed at all times. Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.









