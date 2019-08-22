|
|
Norman and Jeanette Pecor
Colchester - It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Jeanette M. Pecor on January 27, 2019 and her husband, Norman E. Pecor on August 19, 2019. Jeanette and Norman were residents of Essex Junction, VT for many years.
Norman was born April 14, 1935 in Burlington, VT to Everett and Florence (Charbonneau) Pecor. He graduated from Cathedral High School. Norm proudly served in the Air National Guard Reserves.
Jeanette was born August 17, 1938 in Colchester, VT to Wayne Clifford and Helen (Rowland) Mable. She attended Burlington Schools graduating from Burlington High School. Jeanette attended Champlain College with an accounting major.
When Norm met Jeanette, it was love at first sight for him but Jeanette made him chase her. They were married December 1, 1956 in Burlington VT and made many happy memories during their 62 years of marriage.
Norm and Jeanette worked side-by-side in Norm's family business, Pecor Auto Sales, founded in in 1942 by Norm's father Everett Pecor. Pecor Auto Sales had humble beginnings in a two-car garage in Burlington's Old North End. A second location was opened in Essex Junction in the 1950's and eight years later Norm took on the Datsun/Nissan franchise to become the first Datsun dealer in VT and the second Datsun dealer on the East Coast. In the early 1990's Norm sold the franchise which was then located on Shelburne Road in South Burlington and purchased the present location in Winooski where Norm's son Steve and grandson Shawn continue the family tradition of providing exceptional automobile sales and service to Vermonters and their families.
In retirement Norm and Jeanette worked on perfecting their golf game and traveled extensively throughout the United States. They made many lifelong friends both in business and in Florida where they wintered each year.
Left behind to cherish their memories are their son Steve and his wife Ty and their children Shawn and his wife Julie, and Tracy and her husband Shaun; Brian's daughters Rebecca and Jillian her husband Jack, and 9 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are Jeanette's brother Duane Mable and his wife Sheila, and her brother-in-law Bob Porter; Norm's sisters Carol Giles and Barb Devino and her husband George.
The couple was predeceased by their parents, son Brian Pecor, Norm's sister Paulita and her husband Bob Gaboriault, and brother-in-law Allen Giles; Jeanette's sister Joyce Porter, brothers Dick, Stanley, Bruce and Allen Mable.
The family would like to thank the staff at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, the Visiting Nurse Association in VT and the staff at Joanne's Hope House in Bonita Springs, FL for the kind and compassionate care given to Norm and Jeanette in their passings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church,
30 Lincoln Street, Essex Junction, with burial following at Lakeview Cemetery, Burlington.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the , Vermont Chapter, 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495.
Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 22, 2019