Services
Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home
209 Falls Road
Shelburne, VT 05482
(802) 895-3370
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Caswell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman C. Caswell Jr.


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norman C. Caswell Jr. Obituary
Norman C. Caswell Jr.

Shelburne - It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Norman C. Caswell, Jr. on May 10, 2019 at the age of 84. Norman was born December 24, 1934 in Hyannis, MA to Norman C. Caswell, Sr. and Elsie (Young) Caswell. He first worked as a cable splicer for New England Telephone and then as an estimate assigner for NYNEX until his retirement in 1989 after 29 years of service. At the family's request there will be no visiting hours or funeral services at this time. Donations can be made in Norman's memory to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215 or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

For a complete obituary and to leave on-line condolences, please visit corbinandpalmer.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now