Norman J. "Dutch" RooneyJeffersonville - Norman James Rooney died in his home at Mann's Meadow surrounded by family on Sunday, July 5th, 2020 after a valiant battle with COPD. A Mass of Christian burial will be held for the immediate family with internment at St. George's Cemetery in Bakersfield with military honors. Please visit awrfh.com to view his full notice and to share your memories.