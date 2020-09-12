Norman Leo Fay



Shelburne - Norman Leo Fay, 76 entered the Gates of Heaven on Tuesday September 8th. He passed away at his residence of the past two years in Richford, VT at Our Lady of the Meadows.



Norm was born and raised in Burlington, VT on May 13, 1944 the son of Benoit and Antionette Fay. He had the pleasure of being called a "Mud Alley Boy". Norm graduated from Burlington High School in 1962. Upon graduation he enlisted in the U. S. Air Force and served as a mechanic while stationed in the Philippines. He worked for General Electric, but most of you will remember Norm as the owner of his business, Major Appliance Repair.



A large part of Norm's life was dedicated to his Catholic faith. He was the founder and musical leader of the St. Catherine of Siena folk group for 31 years. In addition, he also served his faith as an ordained deacon for 10 years. Many of Norm and Bev's friendships were forged as long time members of Kwiniaska Golf Course. He loved his family, children and grandchildren. Anyone who knew Norm will remember him as a kind and gentle soul.



Norm is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Beverly; his son Aaron and wife Christie and their children Charlotte and Parker, and his daughter Kerri and her husband Levi and their son Blake; his sister Jane, and her spouse Walter and brother Douglas and his wife Karen. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Richard.



Our family was blessed to find Norm's second home at Our Lady of the Meadows. We can't begin to thank all of you for the care, compassion and kindness you extended to both of us during his stay there. We are forever grateful.



Due to the current situation, a private mass and burial will be held. We will hold a Celebration of his life at an appropriate time in the future.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Catherine of Siena Church, 72 Church St, Shelburne, VT. 05482









