Rotonda West, FL - Norman Hall, 85, of Rotonda West, Florida, passed away after a sudden illness on February 17, 2019 in Venice, Florida.

He was born on December 26th, 1933 to Perley Hall and Edna Seaver in Northfield, Vt and graduated from Northfield High School. A veteran of the US Air Force, he spent most of his career working for IBM in New York and Vermont before retiring to live in Florida.

He is survived by his wife Arlene McLeod, his sons and their spouses and partners, Michael and Donna Hall, David Hall and Joseph Romano, Kevin and Liza Hall, Thomas and Cheryl Hall, Jonathan and Hal Blondell-Hall, his grandchildren Sean Hall and partner Susan Mahl, Cristy Hall, Samantha Hall, Alexis Hall and Lana Hall, and by his great-grandson Colby Cooper, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his first wife Jean Lahoud and by his daughter Andrea.

He will be remembered for his humor, honesty, and his prowess as a do-it-yourselfer. A memorial service will take place in Vermont later this year. Friends are invited to make donations in his memory to Tidewell Hospice, 210 Wexford Blvd, Venice FL. 34292.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019
