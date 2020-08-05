Normand G. Crete
Richmond - Normand G Crete, 66, of East Hill Road in Richmond died on Sunday, 2 August 2020 at his home. He lived an all-inclusive life surrounded by people who loved him, but through which he unremittingly battled depression.
He was born on 24 August 1953 in Barre VT, the son of Zephirin and Myrelle Reindeau Crete. He served in the United States Army and was stationed overseas in South Korea. After he returned, in July of 1977 he began working, and formed a lifelong career at Green Mountain Power until he retired in December 2016 after 37 years of service. He was a very strong and intelligent man. He is among a minority of those who not only recognize their incompatibility with alcohol, but he also unwaveringly held true to the commitment to abstain from its use. He held steadfast to his sobriety for over 24 years, which began 31 March 1996. He was very active in AA where he found resolution, and where he selflessly supported countless others. To assist on his path, he immersed himself and embodied an active and healthy lifestyle. There was nothing he wouldn't try. He walked, hiked, wake surfed, did competitive mountain biking, skied, tried snowboarding and even surfed in Hawaii. Not many, not even the UVM students or his sons could keep up with him in a hot yoga class. He took part in and was appreciated by several groups, including his motorcycle crew. He loved his bikes, from his motorcycle, his road bike and the recent addition of an e-bike, he loved to push the limits both on and off the road.
He was an incredible father. He advised some, but most importantly he listened. He was masterful at concealing his bias and hearing you without [revealing] judgement. The successes of his sons are realized and attributed to his unfaultable years as a role model.
He was kind. He went out of his way to be kind to everyone. If you went to a yoga class, or any event with him really, you would spend as much time as the event itself lasted just trying to get to your seat saying hello to people eager to catch his attention. He had the type of personality that people would gravitate towards, even if he himself couldn't see it.
He is survived by his former wife Monique Crete, his son Ryan Crete and wife Suany, his son Nathan Crete and his wife Mia, his grandchildren Piper and Rowen Crete, the first batch of siblings Lorraine LaRochelle, Rolande Lajeunesse and second batch of siblings Theresa Rowe, Helen Prussian, Rene Crete, and Claire Groleau. He was predeceased by his siblings Real Favreau, Giselle Hawkins and Andrew Crete.
All who knew Normand are welcomed to an outdoor celebration of his life that will be held on Friday, 7 August 2020 at 10:00am at the residence of Nathan Crete, 44 Skunk Hollow Road, Jericho VT 05465.
Arrangements are in care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.cremationsocietycc.com
