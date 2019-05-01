|
|
Odera (Penny) Myers
Colchester - Odera (Penny) Myers, 65, died peacefully early Monday morning March 25th, 2019 at UVM Medical Center from IPF. Penny was born in Mississippi on Sept. 9th, 1953. Penny is the daughter of Elisha J. Mulford and Teresa (McMichael) Mulford. At 34 Penny moved to VT and worked at the State of Vermont for 29 years. Her greatest passion was reading, growing flowers, watching baseball, football and loving animals.
Penny is survived by her wife Lynn Myers of Colchester, her daughter Jennifer Anderson of Louisiana, brothers Tony and Tim, grandchildren Wayland, Wyatt, Warren and Colby and great-grandson Jaden, all of Mississippi. Penny was predeceased by her parents, brother Mickey, her son Jeff and sister-in-law Carol.
I would like to thank all the Dr's and nurses for their compassionate care for Penny. There will be no services per her request. For those who wish to can make donations to: PulmonaryFibrosis.org.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 1, 2019