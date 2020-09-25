Olga Beechko
South Burlington - Olga Beechko, 98, passed away on September 23, 2020 at the UVM Respite House in Colchester.
There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Tuesday September 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church on Hinesburg in South Burlington with burial to follow at Resurrection Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. A full obituary will appear on funeral home website and on-line condolences at www.readyfuneral.com