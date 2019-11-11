Resources
Olga Paszko Murray Obituary
Colchester - Olga Paszko Murray passed away November 4th, 2019 in Colchester, Vermont. Olga was born in Nuremberg, Germany on January 26, 1953 to Ukrainian parents Fredir and Anna Paszko. The family immigrated to the United States in September, 1954 and settled first in Detroit, Michigan, and subsequently lived in Elizaville, New York. Olga graduated from Germantown Central School, New York and SUNY Plattsburgh in 1975. Olga lived most of her adult life in Vermont, most recently in South Burlington. She worked for many large corporations including GE, Martin Marietta, CSC, and most recently at AT&T. Olga is predeceased by her parents and sister Katherine. Olga is survived by her son Braden Murray of Vergennes, Vermont and her sister Vera Brennan of Atlantic City, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the McClure Miller Respite House.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
