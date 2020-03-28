|
Olivia Jean (Cruickshank) Duffy
Essex - Olivia Jean (Cruickshank) Duffy, age 66, passed away on Friday, March 27th, 2020 after a four year battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) and ultimately succumbed to a brief yet heroic battle with pneumonia caused by the Coronavirus COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, her wishes are that all people do what is necessary to "flatten the curve" and do their part to eradicate the Coronavirus COVID-19 so we can end the suffering of so many, and to always be kind and grateful to all those out on the front lines of this pandemic. They are working so you can stay safe.
There will be no visiting hours, per Livvy's request. A family graveside service in Enosburg Falls will commence at a later date.
A full obituary can be viewed, and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020