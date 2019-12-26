Services
Stephen C. Gregory and Son Cremation Service
472 Meadowland Drive, Suite 7
South Burlington, VT 05403
(802) 985-3523
Onaldean LaFlam Fisher

Onaldean LaFlam Fisher

South Burlington - At the age of 94, "Onnie" passed away peacefully in South Burlington, VT. Predeceased by her parents and sister Yvonne Johnson, she leaves behind, her sister Mary Heyman, of Bradenton, Florida, nephews Paul, John and Todd Heyman and Bob and Jay Johnson, as well as niece Kathy Leuthauser. Giving Onnie loving care in her last years were nieces Karen Johnson and Julie Turpin and nephew Michael Heyman and his wife Mary. Full obituary at gregorycremation.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
