LaVigne Funeral Home
132 Main St
Winooski, VT 05404
(802) 655-3480
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier church
3 St. Peter St.
Winooski, VT
Orvilla Louise Whisler Potvin Obituary
Orvilla Louise Whisler Potvin

WInooski - Orvilla Louise Whisler Potvin went to be with the Lord on Feb. 6, 2019. For a full obituary please go to www.lavignefuneralhome.com.

She leaves a sister Julie Arenstein, her friend Marge Keyes, sister-in-law Darlene DeKorver Whisler, children Susan (Gil) Gray Cancio, David (Lynn) Gray & Kathleen Gray Lumbert, 6 grandchildren 17 great-grandchildren, with a host of cousins, nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death recently by her husband of 62 years, Maurice D. Potvin, son Francis D. Potvin, sister-in-law Theresa Fregeau Potvin, her brother Harold Claude Whisler and her mother Alice Aldrich Arenstein.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial and internment on May 16, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier church, 3 St. Peter St., Winooski, VT 05404, at 11:00 a.m. with a gathering of friends and family afterward at the VFW on Main Street. Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 9, 2019
