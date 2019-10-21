Resources
Owen Charles Winkler

Owen Charles Winkler Obituary
Owen Charles Winkler

South Burlington - Owen Charles Winkler, 97, passed away October 15, 2019 at the Gazebo in South Burlington, VT. He was born on August 13, 1922 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Margaret and Roland Winkler. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret (Forbes) Winkler on October 30, 1999, and three sisters and their spouses.

Owen is survived by his three children, Michael (Francoise) of Nimes, France, Patricia (Gary) Gildemeister of Essex Junction, VT, and Dennis (Carolyn) of Baker City, Oregon; five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and a foster brother, Robert Sullivan of Harker Heights, Texas.

A celebration of his life will take place next spring in Toledo, OH. The family wants to express their sincere gratitude to the wonderful Gazebo staff who so lovingly cared for Owen over the last eight years. He loved his second home and all who became his second family.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
