Pamela Mae Pratt, 66, died May 27, 2020 at her home following a long illness, surrounded by her loving family.
A graveside service will be held at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Winooski on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Noon with a celebration of her life following at her home.
To view Pam's complete obit, please go to www.minorfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 29 to May 30, 2020.