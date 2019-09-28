|
|
Pamela Palmer Hanley
Burlington - Pamela Morgan (Palmer) Hanley, 82, a well-known retired funeral director, died peacefully at the Converse Home in Burlington, on September 25, 2019.
Pam was born in Burlington, Vermont, March 21, 1937, to Raymond "Whitey" and Gertrude (Morgan) Palmer. Her life growing up in Burlington was rich with family and great friends. An overall sports enthusiast, Pam followed in her father's footsteps playing basketball, and was on the 1955 Burlington High School State Championship Team her senior year. She then graduated from Averett University in Virginia focusing on early childhood education. In 1958 Pam returned to Burlington and accepted a first grade teaching position at the Elihu B. Taft School. In addition to her teaching responsibilities, Pam taught nursery school at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Burlington.
In 1961 Pam married Michael Hanley and together they had two sons; Eric and Todd. In the 1980's, with her children out of school, Pam joined her father, "Whitey" and uncle Loren in the family business; Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home. After working beside her father for many years, Pam took over the business when "Whitey" retired. She, with Mark O'Brien, also owned Gifford Funeral Home in Richmond, Vermont until 2012. Pam retired from the funeral business in 2017.
While being an amazing school teacher and funeral director, Pam considered her most important role to be mother of her sons and grandmother or "Mum-Mum" to her granddaughters Meghan and Lauren Hanley. She loved attending all of their sporting, music and school events. Pam loved the ocean and looked forward to her annual trips to Maine with her beloved Granddaughters where they spent time together mini golfing, riding in bumper cars and boogie boarding, even when she was 80 years old!
Pam enjoyed gardening and baking for family and friends. She frequently showed her gratitude toward others by supplying them with home baked goods and a visit. Among many of her famous recipes were her chocolate sheet cake and holiday cookies. She spent most of her mornings at the former Oasis Diner in Burlington while attending many chicken pie suppers throughout the fall at various churches.
Pam served several years on the Burlington Cemetery Commission, was a member of the Vermont Funeral Directors Association, and on the BHS Class of 1955 Alumni Committee.
Pam is survived by her son Eric Hanley, his wife Debby and their two daughters, Meghan and Lauren of Shelburne, Vermont; her son Todd Hanley of Richmond, Vermont; her brother Walter "Terry" Palmer of Florida; her brother Robert Palmer and his wife Tricia of Burlington, Vermont; her sister Lois Steele of Florida; her step-sister Elizabeth Hovey of Florida; her sister-in-law Judy Palmer of Essex Junction, Vermont; special childhood friend Susan Bates Cattrell of California; many nieces and nephews and dozens of dear friends and long-time neighbors.
She was predeceased by her parents Raymond and Gertrude Palmer; her step-mother Polly Palmer; the father of her children, Michael Hanley; her uncle Loren Palmer and his wife Marjorie; her aunt Lois Cochrane; her brother-in-law Donald Steele and her sister-in-law Brenda Palmer, and her many beloved dogs throughout her life.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul, 2 Cherry Street, Burlington. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In accordance with her wishes, memorial gifts may be made to the Humane Society of Chittenden County, 142 Kindness Court, South Burlington, VT 05403; , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Converse Home, 272 Church Street, Burlington, VT 05401.
The family would like to give special thanks to the Converse Home for the great care and compassion that they gave to Pam over the past year
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 28, 2019