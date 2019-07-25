|
Pamela (Sweeney) Ste. Marie
- - Pamela Ste. Marie died on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the UVM Medical Center after a brief illness at the age of 58. She was born on April 12, 1961 to Richard and Dolores (Luchini) Sweeney in Burlington.
Pam graduated early from Burlington High School and began working in the accounting department at L. Hershberg in Burlington, working her way to becoming an accountant there. She also worked as a staff accountant at Jordan's Meats, WSI, and Paydata before starting her own business, Pamela's Tax and Accounting. Pam had established a large tax preparation clientele until her illness.
Pam took pride in her work providing financial guidance to many people, companies and organizations. She created a clientele that encompassed people from a wide variety of interesting backgrounds, many of whom became close friends. She found her niche when she did the taxes for newly sworn in American families, using their children as interpreters. She cherished the trust they placed in her and they brought her many extended family members and friends as new clients. Pam was a scholar of numbers, taking as many courses and workshops that she could, adding many certifications to her resume. She mentored many student interns from Champlain College and the University of Vermont who were majoring in accounting.
After tax season, Pam enjoyed relaxing on the beach in the Caribbean. She enjoyed visiting family in Florida. Her greatest joy was being a grandmother. She loved bringing her grandchildren camping, to the beach, playing in her pool, shopping, to the park and visiting family.
Pam was a devoted mother and grandmother, who loved spending time with her family. She leaves her son, Eric and his wife, Carrie, her son, Sean; her grandchildren: Abby, Elizabeth and Addison; her sister, Brenda Kennedy; her brothers: Stephen and Mike Sweeney; her niece, Mesa, nephew, Liam and her longtime partner and husband Dennis Ste. Marie and his children: Matthew and Samatha. She was predeceased by her daughter, Morgan, her mother, Dolores and her father, Richard.
Calling hours will be at Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home, 97 Elmwood Avenue, Burlington on this Friday from 4-7 pm. A Graveside Service will be held at Fort Ethan Allen Cemetery in Colchester on Saturday at 1 pm. Pam has been a long time supporter of and those who wish could make a donation in her name at 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 25, 2019