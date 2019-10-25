Resources
Parker W. Flintom Obituary
Parker W. Flintom

Sebring, FL - Parker W. Flintom, 88, of Sebring, Florida, passed away on July 18, 2019. He was born November 28, 1930, in Cambridge, Vermont to Frank W. Flintom and Rilla Pardee Flintom.

He is survived by his 4 children: Pamela Cahill, Dianne Grella, Celeste Grande, and Frank Flintom; 5 grandchildren, Stephen, Ryan, Blake, Kevin and Megan; and 2 great-grandchildren, Parker and Grayson.

He served in the Korean War 1948-1952. He met and married Doris Depot in 1953. They moved to Florida and raised their children in Hollywood. His Florida life allowed him to enjoy his passions of golf and fishing.

His ashes will be buried beside his beloved wife, Doris, at Mountain View Cemetary in Cambridge on Friday, November 1, 2019, at 11a.m.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Oct. 25, 2019
