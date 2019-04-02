|
|
In Loving Memory of
Pat Nowak
February 17, 1946 - March 31, 2018
It has been 1 year since you went home to God. It has been a long sad year in many ways, but we know that you watch over us. You are there in spirit for each birthday, holiday and graduation. You no longer have to wait for a phone call for an update on how we all are doing, you are always with us. Pat, Mom, Mum - we all have suffered your loss terribly. We do our best to live up to all that you hope for each of us every day. We find peace in knowing that God holds you in the palm of his hand. Please keep looking down and sending your love and support from heaven - we need it. You were always one to make your presence known and now is no different. We feel when you are with us. We love you and miss you more than words can express. Know you are always in our hearts, on our minds and in our prayers. Much love to you always.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 2, 2019