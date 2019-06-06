Services
Sanderson Funeral Service - Middlebury
117 South Main Street
Middlebury, VT 05753
802-388-2311
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sanderson Funeral Service - Middlebury
117 South Main Street
Middlebury, VT 05753
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Sanderson Funeral Service - Middlebury
117 South Main Street
Middlebury, VT 05753
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia LaFountain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. LaFountain

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia A. LaFountain Obituary
Patricia A. LaFountain

Weybridge - Patricia A. (Fitzgerald) LaFountain, 80, died June 3, 2019 at her home surrounded by family.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11AM at Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home, 117 South Main St, Middlebury with calling hours one hour prior to service from 10-11 AM. Rev. Stephen Payne will officiate. Burial will take place in Weybridge Cemetery.

Arrangements under the direction of Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home.

Online condolences at www.Sandersonfuneralservice.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now