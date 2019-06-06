|
|
Patricia A. LaFountain
Weybridge - Patricia A. (Fitzgerald) LaFountain, 80, died June 3, 2019 at her home surrounded by family.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11AM at Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home, 117 South Main St, Middlebury with calling hours one hour prior to service from 10-11 AM. Rev. Stephen Payne will officiate. Burial will take place in Weybridge Cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home.
Online condolences at www.Sandersonfuneralservice.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 6, 2019