It is with great sorrow that the family of Patricia A. Maxwell acknowledge her passing on February 26, 2020 at the age of 80.
She died at The McClure Miller Respite House peacefully in the presence of her daughter Donna L. Maxwell and the caring staff and volunteers.
She was born in Burlington, VT on June 7, 1939 to Raymond and Madeline (Smith) Carpenter.
She attended Burlington schools and resided on North Champlain Street for many, many years.
She married Richard Maxwell on February 17, 1956 at the courthouse on the corner of Church and Main Streets in Burlington, VT.
She spent her adult years as a homemaker, traveling to various states in the U.S. while her husband was in the Air Force. She moved back to Burlington, VT upon the death of her husband Richard and raised her 4 children.
She worked at various businesses such as Woolworths in her younger years and at Camp Johnson Base Exchange as a clerk once her children were grown. She eventually moved to Florida where she worked at the St. Petersburg Coast Guard Exchange and at the Safety Harbor Post of the VFW as a bartender.
She was an avid fan of Alex Trebek and Jeopardy - life was put on hold from 7pm - 7:30pm so she could watch her favorite show. She also loved playing Scrabble, Mahjong on her computer and the card game Garbage. She greatly enjoyed going for country side drives and listening to old country and rock and roll music while on these drives. She always liked spending time at Lone Pine campround with family and liked to watch the bustling activity at the campground and liked to go for rides on the Tweety cart. She had a great passion for going out to eat, always asking new people she met if they had ever gone to Rosie's in Middlebury to enjoy their delicious chicken and biscuits.
She is survived by her four children,
Sons Robert Maxwell and his partner Randi Duval of Colchester, VT, Richard Maxwell Jr. of Essex Ctr., VT, Daughters Donna Maxwell and her boy Arkeo of Colchester, VT and Theresa Maxwell and her furry kids, Coal, Alice, Earl and Max of So. Burlington, VT. Grandson Liam Maxwell and his fiance' Maggie Cooper of Middlebury, VT, Granddaughter Sophie Maxwell of Hinesburg, VT, Sisters Donna Lowell of Williston, VT and Linda and Robert Goulette of Essex Junction, VT, and very special friend Nancy Denison of Westford, VT as well as numerous other relatives and many friends around the U.S.
The family would like to thank the many caring and compassionate individuals we encountered during the last 5 months. The So. Burlington Fire & Rescue, UVM Medical E.R., ICU, Baird and McClure staff, Burlington Health & Rehabilitation and of course the amazing McClure Miller Respite House.
There will be no visiting hours. A Funeral Service will take place on Saturday March 7, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd. Burlington. Burial will follow in the spring at Lakeview Cemetery. Following the service the family would like everyone to attend a gathering at the Eagles Club 1233 Shelburne Rd. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Pat's memory to the McClure Miller Respite House or the Humane Society of Chittenden County.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020