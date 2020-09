Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia A. Maxwell



Graveside Services for Patricia A. Maxwell will take place this Saturday September 19, 2020 at 11:00 am at Lakeview Cemetery on North Ave. in Burlington



Patricia passed away on February 26, 2020 she was 80 years old. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store