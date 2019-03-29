|
Patricia A. Shevlin
Milton - Patricia A. Shevlin, 54, of Milton, VT, passed away on Tuesday, March 26th. She was born in Trenton, NJ on April 18th,1964, daughter of the late Joseph E. Shevlin and Shirley A. Shevlin. Patricia is survived by her three children Jennifer Ovitt and husband Seth Ovitt, Dustin Aldrich and Isaac Aldrich and her two siblings, Joseph Shevlin and wife Julie Shevlin, Cheryl McCabe and husband Todd McCabe as well as nieces, nephews and many cousins. Patricia had a heart of gold, a spark that would light up a room and the life of any party. She loved her children, music, gardening and cooking. A memorial service will be held on Saturday March 30th starting at 10:30 am at Vibrant Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia's memory can be made to the ALS Association.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 29, 2019