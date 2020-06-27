Patricia Ann Dague
Patricia Ann Dague

Patricia Ann Dague, 82, died in Burlington on June 22, 2020. She was born in Burlington on July 5, 1937, the daughter of Mark and Mona (Ryan) Dague.

Pat was a graduate of Burlington High School. She had worked as a housekeeper in the area for many years. Pat loved to read and watch mysteries.

She is survived by her sister, Linda Blair of Burlington, several nieces and nephews; great nieces and great nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her siblings and their spouses, Janet and Jack Adle, Barbara and Richard Dague, Shirley Dague, Gerald Dague and Joan Dague.

Pat will be buried in Lakeview Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
