Burlington - Patricia Blair 83, of Burlington passed away on March 9, 2019 at the UVM Medical Center, she was married to Arthur (Art) Blair of Burlington who survives.

In keeping with Patricia's wishes there will be no services. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County a division of the Ready Funeral Home. Please visit www.creamtionsocietycc.com to place on-line condolences.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 11, 2019
