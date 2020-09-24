Patricia E. Seaver



Essex Junction/Northfield - The family of Patricia E. Seaver announces her passing on Monday, September 21, 2020. Pat was born on April 14, 1938, daughter of the late Hillard and Harriet (Hall) Seaver in Northfield, Vermont. She resided in Essex Junction, Vermont, for many years.



She is survived by her two sisters, Beverly S. Lavallee of Hope Valley, Rhode Island and Karen (Kay) Atwood of Northfield, Vermont. Pat has seven nieces and nephews, eight great-nieces and nephews and one great great-niece that will all greatly miss Aunt Pat's endless love and support.



Pat graduated from Northfield Jr. Sr. High School in Northfield. She received her B.A. and her master's from the University of Vermont. She taught at the Hiawatha Elementary School for nearly 40 years. She loved teaching and played a big part in the lives of many children in Essex Junction.



Pat gave longtime and faithful volunteer service to The First Congregational Church of Essex Junction. For many years she was Financial Secretary and kept meticulous records for the membership. Her insistence on accuracy and precision was a trademark. She served on the Finance Committee and the Stewardship Committee and spent countless hours helping with various office tasks.



She was an active member in Alpha Delta Kappa, an organization honoring female educators. She was a founding sister of the Vermont Alpha Delta Kappa. She became a golden sister this year having 50 years of membership. Pat was a leader and mentor and over the years served as the VT State President, President Elect, Treasurer, Recording Secretary and Corresponding Secretary. Pat also served her Alpha Chapter holding all offices at least once. She served on numerous committees at the chapter and state level. She enjoyed all that Alpha Delta Kappa offered, especially fellowship with her ADK sisters and travelled to many state, regional and international conventions.



Pat was an active member with the Chittenden County Retired Teachers Association. She often participated in both local and regional activities.



Pat spent several years volunteering for Meals on Wheels (Age Well) and at the Red Cross Blood Drives, both in Essex Junction.



A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on October 1, 2020, in Northfield, Vermont, at the Mount Hope Cemetery. There are no calling hours.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The First Congregational Church of Essex Junction, 39 Main St, Essex Junction, VT 05452, Age Well, 875 Roosevelt Highway, Suite 210 Colchester, Vermont, 05446 or The Vermont Chapter of The American Red Cross, 32 N Prospect Street, Burlington, VT 05401. Arrangements are entrusted to the Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield, VT.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store