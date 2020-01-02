|
|
Patricia Evelyn (Dee) Gerecke
Williston - Patricia Evelyn (Dee) Gerecke, 85, wife of George E. Gerecke, went home to the lord peacefully at The Arbors in Shelburne, on December 28th, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's.
Services will be planned for later in the spring, and an updated notification will be provided at that time. A full obituary may be found at corbinandpalmer.com. Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020