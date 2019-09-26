|
|
Patricia Forman Daignault
Colchester - PATRICIA FORMAN DAIGNAULT passed away peacefully at her home in Colchester, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
Born in Burlington, Vermont, on September 9, 1941, Patricia was the daughter of Harold and Priscilla Forman (among their 9 children). She grew up in the south end of Burlington and attended Cathedral High School until the completion of the new Catholic high school in 1958. She was a member of Rice Memorial High School's inaugural graduating class of 1959. At Rice she was an awarded writer and participant in numerous clubs and committees, including the glee club, cheer squad, and rifle team. She went on to attend Worcester State Teachers College in Worcester, Massachusetts, and later received her paralegal degree from Woodbury College of Vermont.
Patricia was a very talented artist and extremely creative soul; she enjoyed gardening, crafts, and design. In fact, she loved and excelled at just about anything she could put her creative twist on. But her greatest passion was her family.
Patricia Darlene Forman (Daignault) was married to Paul Bertrand Daignault on Saturday, August 5, 1967, at St. Anthony Catholic church in Burlington, Vermont. Together they had 5 children.
She is survived by her sons Christopher P. Daignault and wife Courtney of Kensington, MD, and David J. Daignault of Colchester,VT; daughters Nicole Eller and husband David of Atlanta ,GA, and Lisa Wengel and husband William IV of Stowe ,VT; beloved grandchildren Luciette, Rose, and Claire Daignault of Kensington, MD; sisters Lucille Desjardin of Burlington, VT, Gloria Provencher of Chandler, AZ, Nancy Forman, and Linda Bushway and her late husband Kenneth Jr. of Burlington, VT; lifelong friends Ann (Fitzpatrick) Trottier and Sheila Fitzpatrick, as well as very many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She is predeceased by her beloved son Matthew Michael Daignault; brother Gary Forman; brother Harold C. Forman and his wife Rita (Millette); brother Donald Forman and his wife Nancy (Bovette); and sister Shirley and her husband Donald Savage.
In celebration of her life a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday September 30, at 11:00am at St. Lawrence Catholic church in Essex Jct., VT, officiated by her treasured nephew Fr. Patrick Forman. A burial service at the Holy Family cemetery in Essex Jct., VT, immediately will follow the mass. For those who may wish to send flowers or condolences, arrangements can be made through Claussen's Greenhouse of Colchester, VT, or LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Winooski, VT.
Patricia was an amazing woman that touched the hearts of so many. She will live in all of our hearts forever and always.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019