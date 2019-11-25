Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
VFW
6 Maple St
Winooski, VT
Patricia G. "Patti" Quilty


1950 - 2019
Patricia G. "Patti" Quilty Obituary
Patricia G "Patti" Quilty

Milton - 03/28/1950-11/20/2019

It is with a heavy heart to announce the passing of my beloved mother. She went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on November 20, 2019, at the age of 69, at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

We will have a celebration of life on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the VFW located at 6 Maple St Winooski, Vermont from 12-4 pm. Should friends or family desire, contributions may be sent to Alyssa Robertson at 46 Maple St Apt 1 Essex Junction, VT 05452. To see full obituary please go to http://gregorycremation.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
