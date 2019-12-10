|
|
Patricia Gunther
Essex Junction - Patricia Estelle Childs Gunther died of complications from Alzheimer's at Mansfield Place in Essex Junction on December 9, 2019; she was 95 years old. Pat was born in Waterville, Maine on September 8, 1924. She was the eldest child of James and Dora (Raymond) Childs. She lived in Springfield, Mass until 12 years old when the family moved to Burlington, VT. Her father abandoned the family and left her with the task of helping to raise four younger siblings. This she did admirably with a great deal of help from her aunt, Anita Paris and her uncle, Jerome Childs. She graduated from Edmunds High in 1942. At Edmunds she was active in chorus and was selected to All State. After high school she went to work for Bell Telephone. She met Paul Gunther in 1944 and they were married on May 29, 1945 and settled into a house they lobed on Lafountain Street in Winooski. They were married for 54 years. The union ending with the death of her husband in 2000. She was predeceased by her mother and father, her brother Raymond who was killed in the Korean war, her sisters Ailene and Evangeline and her brother Bobby.
Pat spent many years as secretary for the Superintendent of the Winooski School District. After she retired from that position she spent summers working at the Shelburne Museum as a guide. Not content to be idle she also worked at Champlain Kids in The Champlain Mill in Winooski.
Selling her house in 2002, she moved to McCauley Square on Mansfield Avenue in Burlington where she lived until Alzheimers required her move to memory care at Mansfield Place in 2016.
Both she and Paul were ardent gardeners and created multiple flower gardens on their property. They were spectacular.
Pat is survived by her son and daughter in law John and Wendy Gunther of Colchester, Vermont, her daughter and son in law Shirley and Mark Benjamin of Traverse City, Michigan, her daughter and son in law Kay and Greg Cromie of Winooski, Vermont, her grand children Scott Benjamin and his wife Amy of Burlington, Vermont and Matt Cromie of Quincy, Mass. She is also survived by her 3 great grand children Ellie and Summer Benjamin and Carter Voity. She is further survived by her great and constant friend Connie Gill.
She loved to travel. She had an inquisitive mind. She was meticulous, highly organized and always porper. SHe loved liffe. She will be sorely missed.
The family would alos like to thank the kind and generous caregivers at Mansfield Place and Bayada Hospice Care.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations in her memory to Bayada Hospice Care, 2517 Shelburne Road, Shelburne, VT 05482
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, December 12th from 9:00am to 11:00am at LaVigne Funeral Home, 132 Main St, Winooski, VT, with a funeral mass to be celebrated at St. Stephens Catholic Church at 11:30am. A burial will take place immediately following her mass at St. Stephens Catholic Cemetery on Gorge Rd, Winooski. Arrangements are entrusted to LaVigne Funeral Home.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019