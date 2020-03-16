Resources
Patricia Maynard Obituary
Patricia E. Goad Croteau Maynard, daughter of James Goad and Avis Shedd died on March 11, 2020.

She leaves her children, Terral Croteau and wife Laura, Nelida Willette and husband George Jr., Norman Croteau Sr., Brian Croteau Sr., Francis Brooks and wife Bonnie, and Melody Loiselle and husband Alfred. Patricia also had many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grand children, all whom she loved dearly.

She was predeceased by her husband Gilbert and son Chris. Services will be in the spring. A graveside service will take place May 2nd at 11am in the Ethan Allen Cemetery in Colchester, Vt. Arrangements by Boucher and Pritchard
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
