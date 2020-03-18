|
|
Patricia Ruth (Mohan) Brown
Patricia Ruth (Mohan) Brown, 90, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. Born February 22, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Hazel (Shedd) and William Mohan. Predeceased in 2006 by her husband John R "Jack" Brown. Survived by six children & their families: Mary Johnson, Kathy Rose, Deb Lavalette, Robert, William and Brian.
Private services will be at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life is being planned for this summer.
Arrangements are with Brown-McClay Funeral Home in Vergennes. Please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com to view full obituary and leave online condolences.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020