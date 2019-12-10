|
Patricia Stata Helfrich
Alburgh - Patricia Allyn Helfrich a lifelong area resident passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the Northwestern Medical Center surrounded by her family.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a gathering for Patty, on Friday, December 13, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 So Main St, St. Albans.
To view a complete obituary or send Patty's family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to her online guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019