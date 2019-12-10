Services
Heald Funeral Home, Inc. - St. Albans
87 South Main Street
Saint Albans, VT 05478
1-802-524-3031
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heald Funeral Home, Inc. - St. Albans
87 South Main Street
Saint Albans, VT 05478
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Helfrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Stata Helfrich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Stata Helfrich Obituary
Patricia Stata Helfrich

Alburgh - Patricia Allyn Helfrich a lifelong area resident passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the Northwestern Medical Center surrounded by her family.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a gathering for Patty, on Friday, December 13, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 So Main St, St. Albans.

To view a complete obituary or send Patty's family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to her online guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -