|
|
Patrick H. Fitzsimons
Burlington - Patrick H. Fitzsimons of Burlington passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, April 26, 2019.
He was born in Burlington on November 6, 1949, the son of the late Regina and Henry Fitzsimons.
Pat attended Cathedral Grammar School and went on to graduate from Rice Memorial High School. Afterwards, he continued his education at Johnson State College before transferring to the Harvard of the Northeast Kingdom, Lyndon State College.
Pat worked as a salesman for many years around Vermont, selling to many commercial businesses. He was well loved by his customers who enjoyed his humor, honesty, and kindness. Everyone was a friend to Pat.
He loved college basketball, walking, and spending time with family and friends. He wanted it to be known that he hated NASCAR.
Pat is survived by his wife Meg and their three sons Ryan, Jack, and Neil. Additionally, he is survived by his sisters Mary O'Neil of Richmond, Vermont and Ann Murdock of Houston, Texas. He was predeceased by his sister Christine Charron of Burlington, Vermont. He is also survived by his many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family wants to thank all of the nurses and medical providers who took such good care of Pat over the years.
The family requests that any donations be made to The Boys and Girls Club of Burlington.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, April 30, from 4pm to 7pm at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd. Burlington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 1, at 10:00am in St. Anthony Church, Burlington with burial to follow in Resurrection Park Cemetery. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.readyfuneral.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 28, 2019