Patrick McMahon Cannon



Lathrup Village, MI - May 28, 1957- August 18, 2020



Patrick Cannon of Lathrup Village,Mi., formerly of Burlington, Vermont, died 8/18/2020 in his home, after battling cancer for the past year. Pat was born May 28,1957 to Dr. Martin and Elizabeth Cannon in Burlington VT. Blessed with an overly large family, Pat had to do his best to stand out among his four brothers and six sisters. He began his life with several trips to the hospital after pulling the coffee pot over on his leg and then being accidentally run over by his father. He was educated in Catholic schools and graduated from Rice Memorial High School in 1975. He then went on to proudly serve in the United States Air Force where he met his first wife, Shelli Geertsema. They married in 1984. Together they had two daughters, Jenni and Nicole. Typical of the military family, they moved often, spending time in Germany, Georgia,and New Hampshire. They later divorced in 1997. Pat eventually made his way to Michigan where he had two more daughters, Samantha and Jordan.



Pat was perhaps best known for his laugh and accompanying smile which he shared often and with everyone. Like all of his brothers and sisters, his trademark kindness made him easy to get along with and hard not to love. He lived a jumbled and disorienting life, always on the hunt for a community and companion with which he could feel content. Toward the end, he found what he was looking for in Detroit with Ann Gabhart. Pat was an avid curler. He and Ann spent a great deal of time trying to knock or slide stones into a target encased in ice, which like all pointless pursuits is really about the people that you do it with. Pat loved Ann, and together they spent many happy years together.



Pat had a massive family, but never ran short of love no matter how thin he had to be spread. His greatest love by far, was for his daughters. Time spent away from them was correspondingly his greatest burden. Eventually his oldest (Jenni) married and had two children (Lilli Nicole and Jace Patrick), making Pat a grandpa; a role he cherished. Pat made weekly facetime calls to his daughters and grandchildren in California. Whenever he had occasion to share a room with them, Pat was bursting with pride and joy.



Pat will be missed by all those lucky enough to have known him. Pat is survived by his wife Ann, his children Jenni (Bjorn)Metzger and Nicki Cannon both from the Sacramento area and Samantha and Jordan Cannon from the Detroit area. He also leaves his sisters, Kathy Boulanger, Maureen Cannon(Robert Resnik), Mary Stearns(Bill), and brother Martin Cannon of Burlington, Vt., sister, Patty Cannon (Sheila Carlo) of Burlington, New Jersey, and Sheila Gilbert of Longmont, Colorado and Colleen (Rink) Carpenter of Lake Stevens, Washington and brother Tim (Lourdes) Cannon of Sommerville, Massachusetts. He also leaves his dear sisters in-law Noelle Cannon of Plattsburg, NY., and Karol Cannon of Winooski,Vt.;and many nieces and nephews plus extended family and friends . Pat was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Elizabeth, as well as his brothers Brian and John and nieces Lizzie and Christine. Due to the ongoing pandemic, his family is not able to give him the send off they wish they could, but they hold his memory in their hearts forever.









