Bryant-Grant Funeral Home
105 W Main St
Franklin, NC 28734
(828) 524-2411
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bryant-Grant Funeral Home
105 W Main St
Franklin, NC
Patrick Richer


Patrick Richer
1968 - 2019
Patrick Richer Obituary
Patrick Richer

Franklin, NC - Patrick Richer, 50, died February 4, 2019 at his home in Franklin, NC. He was born November, 1968 in Burlington, VT to Robert and Lise (Houle) Richer. The Bryant-Grant Funeral Home located in Franklin, No. Carolina will have hours on Monday, February 18th, from 1:00pm until 3:00pm. Patrick's life will also be celebrated in Vermont at a gathering by family & friends with details forthcoming. Please visit www.bryangrantfuneralhome.com for full obituary & condolences.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 17, 2019
