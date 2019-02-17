|
|
Patrick Richer
Franklin, NC - Patrick Richer, 50, died February 4, 2019 at his home in Franklin, NC. He was born November, 1968 in Burlington, VT to Robert and Lise (Houle) Richer. The Bryant-Grant Funeral Home located in Franklin, No. Carolina will have hours on Monday, February 18th, from 1:00pm until 3:00pm. Patrick's life will also be celebrated in Vermont at a gathering by family & friends with details forthcoming. Please visit www.bryangrantfuneralhome.com for full obituary & condolences.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 17, 2019